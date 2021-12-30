Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 19,207 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the average volume of 931 call options.

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 430.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,432,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,825,000 after acquiring an additional 100,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $81.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day moving average is $73.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

