Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.55

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 58191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF)

Orocobre Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Olaroz, Cauchari and Borax. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Orocobre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orocobre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.