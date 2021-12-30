Brokerages Anticipate Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will announce ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne reported earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $652,859. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,757. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -32.79%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

