Analysts Expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.82. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BJ has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

BJ stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.62. 729,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,654. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 38,218 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

