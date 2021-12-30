Comparing NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) and HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI)

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) and HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. HomeTrust Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. NASB Financial pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HomeTrust Bancshares pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HomeTrust Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

0.1% of NASB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

NASB Financial has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NASB Financial and HomeTrust Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A HomeTrust Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares NASB Financial and HomeTrust Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A HomeTrust Bancshares 12.85% 9.02% 1.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NASB Financial and HomeTrust Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NASB Financial N/A N/A $73.71 million $9.97 6.22 HomeTrust Bancshares $158.55 million 3.20 $15.53 million $1.24 25.10

NASB Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HomeTrust Bancshares. NASB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomeTrust Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares beats NASB Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides various banking and financial services. It offers residential, IRA, commercial, and construction lending products. The company was founded in April 1998 and is headquartered in Grandview, MO.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public. The company was founded on July 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Asheville, NC.

