Impleum 24-Hour Volume Reaches $496.00 (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Impleum has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Impleum has a total market cap of $130,679.50 and approximately $496.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impleum coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Impleum alerts:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 3,706.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,179.60 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Impleum

Impleum is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 11,231,006 coins and its circulating supply is 11,124,185 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Impleum’s official website is impleum.com

Impleum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IMPLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.