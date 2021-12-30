Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC cut Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose stock opened at C$46.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$35.80 and a 12-month high of C$67.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.12.

In related news, Senior Officer Pat Sherlock sold 44,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total value of C$2,718,256.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,105.16. Also, Senior Officer John Moran sold 5,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.26, for a total value of C$362,041.90. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,076 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,522.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.