Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 427.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,871 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.12% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after buying an additional 10,815,722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after buying an additional 388,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,793,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,110,000 after buying an additional 211,764 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,592,000 after purchasing an additional 352,029 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,867,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,861,000 after purchasing an additional 83,844 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SHY opened at $85.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average is $86.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.47 and a one year high of $86.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.