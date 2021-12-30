iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $222.99 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $190.94 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.42.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

