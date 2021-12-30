Capital Analysts LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 605,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,549,000 after buying an additional 185,559 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 53,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $116.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.65. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $117.49.

