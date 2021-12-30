Camelot Portfolios LLC Decreases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,167,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,635,000 after buying an additional 1,201,358 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after buying an additional 4,421,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,869,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,801,000 after buying an additional 423,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

Shares of RTX opened at $85.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.40 and its 200-day moving average is $86.37.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

