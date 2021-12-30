Insider Selling: QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) EVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
QCRH stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.81. 32,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,444. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.13. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $61.19.
QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in QCR by 20.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in QCR by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QCR by 14.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of QCR by 1.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 388,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,660,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of QCR by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QCR Company Profile
QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.
Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.