Insider Selling: QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) EVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

QCRH stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.81. 32,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,444. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.13. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $61.19.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in QCR by 20.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in QCR by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QCR by 14.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of QCR by 1.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 388,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,660,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of QCR by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

