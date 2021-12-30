Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 21,960 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,551% compared to the typical volume of 1,330 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CyrusOne by 62.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in CyrusOne by 33,122.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,126,000 after purchasing an additional 877,419 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth approximately $50,958,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 371.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,698,000 after purchasing an additional 580,497 shares during the period.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

NASDAQ CONE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $90.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,074. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 220.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.27.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 507.33%.

CONE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.