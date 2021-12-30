CNH Industrial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,847 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 567% compared to the typical volume of 877 call options.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNHI. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.62.

Shares of NYSE CNHI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,814,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,291. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.00. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 83.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 207.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

