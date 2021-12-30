Insider Selling: Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Curt Begle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

On Tuesday, December 7th, Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,007,860.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.34. 385,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $74.54.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.