Kevin M. Connor Sells 11,791 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $329,086.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMC traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.94. The company had a trading volume of 35,995,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,018,531. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMC. Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 325.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 832,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,200,000 after acquiring an additional 637,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 110,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 110,075 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

