Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler Purchases 30,000 Shares

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 30,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $146,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AXDX traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $5.11. 285,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,780. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $314.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.79.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchview Capital LP raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,232,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 87,044 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,635,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,035,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 51,214 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 171,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

