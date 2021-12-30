Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler Purchases 30,000 Shares

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 30,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $146,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ AXDX traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $5.11. 285,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,780. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $314.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.79.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.
Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.
