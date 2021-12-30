XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $102.00 at Raymond James

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.51% from the company’s previous close.

XPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.52.

NYSE XPO traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $76.40. 816,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,846. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average of $96.31. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $63.24 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 130.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

