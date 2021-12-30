Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on Rivian in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 134.64.

Get Rivian alerts:

RIVN traded up 4.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching 103.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,854,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,830,074. Rivian has a one year low of 88.40 and a one year high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -11.92 by 4.24. The firm had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rivian will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rose M. Marcario bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 936,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe bought 128,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 9,997,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950 over the last ninety days.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.