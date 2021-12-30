Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Reduced by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 0.8% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $575,744,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $447,802,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,310 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 341.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,835,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.73.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,410 shares of company stock worth $10,654,987. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICE opened at $137.24 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $108.95 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.59. The stock has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

