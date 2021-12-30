Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 7,339 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 87.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 242.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 98.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA opened at $23.87 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discovery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

