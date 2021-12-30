Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after buying an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,797 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The stock has a market cap of $254.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average is $55.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

