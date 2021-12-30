Novare Capital Management LLC Invests $288,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Amgen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Amgen by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 34.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Amgen by 9.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,898,000 after acquiring an additional 106,480 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

