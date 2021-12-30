Novare Capital Management LLC Invests $5.79 Million in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.35.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $169.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.17. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.75 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,715,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,630. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

