Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.9% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

CVX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.04. 94,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,519,822. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.57. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.34. The stock has a market cap of $227.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.