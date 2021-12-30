Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 763 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG opened at $164.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $164.98.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

