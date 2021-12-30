Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.9% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 496.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.77. 123,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,364,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $64.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

