Conning Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $40,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

LMT stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $355.54. 7,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.47. The company has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

