Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.95 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to report sales of $9.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.67 billion. Chubb reported sales of $9.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $39.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.51 billion to $40.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $43.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.41 billion to $44.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.88.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.11. 627,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,192. Chubb has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $197.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

