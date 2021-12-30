Analysts Expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported earnings of ($1.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter worth $85,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $103,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter worth $237,000. 26.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLMT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,196. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.57. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

