Analysts Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to announce $2.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.09. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 758.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 100,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,792,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.20.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

