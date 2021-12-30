Compass Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 410,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 3.6% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $46,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,846,000 after buying an additional 1,977,355 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,835,000 after buying an additional 252,213 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,108,000 after purchasing an additional 592,956 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,863,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,455,000 after purchasing an additional 66,749 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,677,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,854,000 after purchasing an additional 85,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $117.79. 3,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,195. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $137.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.77.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

