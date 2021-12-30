Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Lessened by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,979 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $24,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.5% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,173,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.92. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.16 and a 12 month high of $163.02. The company has a market capitalization of $142.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

