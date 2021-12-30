Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Up 4.9% This Week

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00002993 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $263.41 million and $2.14 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

