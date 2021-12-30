Newton Market Capitalization Achieves $5.57 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market cap of $5.57 million and $509,734.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00058687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,691.34 or 0.07821607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00074299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,220.74 or 1.00056427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053081 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008090 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

