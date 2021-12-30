Keep Network Trading Down 6.1% This Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, Keep Network has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a total market cap of $391.15 million and approximately $22.33 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00042405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006969 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 603,121,366 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

