Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $472,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 515.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,839,000 after acquiring an additional 54,151 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.83.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $276.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,835. The stock has a market cap of $264.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $161.78 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

