CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives $23.67 Average PT from Brokerages

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.06. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 137.66%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,022,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,896,000 after purchasing an additional 121,052 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

