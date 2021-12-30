Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,555 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,134,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 64,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,930,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 722,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $122,239,000 after buying an additional 12,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 6,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.69. The company had a trading volume of 144,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,276,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $284.81 billion, a PE ratio of 142.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.47. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.