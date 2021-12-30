Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.15.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $490.26. The stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,747. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.94.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.35%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

