Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.43 Million

Brokerages forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report $174.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.30 million and the highest is $178.59 million. Alarm.com posted sales of $165.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year sales of $728.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $726.00 million to $732.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $790.72 million, with estimates ranging from $787.72 million to $793.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.43.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $33,866.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $483,084.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,711 shares of company stock valued at $9,571,509. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Alarm.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Alarm.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Alarm.com by 55.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.37. The stock had a trading volume of 169,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,836. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com has a one year low of $73.61 and a one year high of $108.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.16.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

