$159.26 Million in Sales Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will post $159.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.80 million. Amarin reported sales of $167.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $598.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $578.30 million to $631.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $632.47 million, with estimates ranging from $519.40 million to $727.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMRN shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 977.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,732,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,187. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 2.18.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

