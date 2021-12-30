Traders Purchase Large Volume of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Call Options (NYSE:IPOF)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 69,416 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,665% compared to the average volume of 3,932 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPOF. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

IPOF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.21. 1,732,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,974. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

