Enbridge Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 20,216 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the average volume of 1,779 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

ENB traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $38.65. 3,304,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,536,573. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.