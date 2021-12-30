TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:TANNI)

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

TANNI traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04.

