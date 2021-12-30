Traders Buy Large Volume of TC Energy Put Options (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 16,157 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the average volume of 1,045 put options.

TRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in TC Energy by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,646,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,961. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $40.11 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.22.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.6986 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.61%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

