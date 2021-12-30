SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $82.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $83.28.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.2426 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.