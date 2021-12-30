Capital Analysts LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $139.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $111.69 and a 1 year high of $144.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

