iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Raised by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,690 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $42,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $128.85. The company had a trading volume of 27,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,916. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.07. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.