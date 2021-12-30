Ford Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Ford Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after acquiring an additional 73,436 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 166.7% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDOC. TheStreet downgraded Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.24.

TDOC traded up $3.54 on Thursday, hitting $93.66. 44,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,553. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.49.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,233 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

